/J&K security forces launch sweeping anti terror raids in Kupwara and Pulwama

In a sweeping escalation of anti-terror operations across Jammu and Kashmir, security forces intensified coordinated crackdowns on Over Ground Workers (OGWs), terror associates, and supporters of cross-border handlers on Sunday, targeting the terror ecosystem at its grassroots level.

In Kupwara district, Kupwara Police, in joint collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), launched a major drive across multiple locations to dismantle militant networks and thwart any revival of subversive activities along the Line of Control. Acting on credible intelligence, teams conducted thorough searches at residences and sensitive sites, detaining several suspects for questioning.

Preventive measures were ramped up, including heightened surveillance, area domination patrols, and rigorous checks at key junctions, as officials reaffirmed a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism—vowing strict legal action against those aiding or abetting militants.

Simultaneously, in Pulwama district, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama, alongside other security forces and local police, executed targeted raids on houses linked to Jammu and Kashmir Nationals Operating from Pakistan/PoK (JKNOPs) and other OGWs. Among the premises searched were the residence of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Ashiq Nengroo also known as Ashiq Molvi, a designated individual terrorist and proclaimed offender currently based in Pakistan with his wife, where he continues to orchestrate subversive operations in south Kashmir and his in-laws' home in Aglar. Additional searches spanned the district to disrupt logistical, financial, and ideological support channels fuelling cross-border terrorism.

These operations, part of a broader J&K Police strategy building on prior actions against terror enablers like SIM card vendors, underscore an unwavering commitment to eradicating every layer of the terror support structure and fostering enduring peace, security, and stability in the region.