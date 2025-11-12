/J&K Police seize Barzulla house of ex-Bar chief Mian Abdul Qayoom in 2009 anti-India seminar case

Sixteen years after a fiery seminar on Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s death anniversary turned into a secessionist rallying cry, Jammu and Kashmir Police have finally clamped down on the sprawling Barzulla residence of former Kashmir Bar Association president, Mian Abdul Qayoom, attaching the two-storey house and its 2-kanal, 1-marla, 90-sq-ft plot as proceeds of terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The dramatic seizure approved on 2 November 2025 by Police Headquarters Jammu (Order No. 4340) stems from FIR No. 157/2009 registered at Police Station Shaheed Gunj on 31 December 2009. Intelligence had tipped off authorities that separatist leaders, led by Muslim League vice-chairman Feroz Ahmad Khan, had convened a seminar at Hotel Jahangir, Srinagar, where speakers, including Aasia Andrabi, Shabir Ahmad Najar, and Qayoom, allegedly delivered anti-India speeches and raised anti-national slogans and demanded Islamic law while insisting Kashmir’s future lies with Pakistan.

The FIR invoked Sections 120, 120-B, 121, 153-A RPC, and Section 13 UAPA. Witness statements later confirmed the crowd was incited to support secession and undermine India’s integrity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A court-sanctioned search of Qayoom’s Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla residence yielded a chilling haul in the presence of independent witnesses and an Executive Magistrate: Banned literature, Blank letterhead of Hizbul Mujahideen with seal impression, Typed English press note of Hizbul Mujahideen,Letter from Syed Salahuddin to then-US President Bill Clinton, Urdu seal impression of Hizbul Mujahideen.

On the strength of this evidence, Sections 38 and 39 UAPA (membership and support to terrorist organizations) were added. Investigators concluded Qayoom used his two-storey home (registered under Mutation No. 338) to conceal incriminatory material and further terrorist activities, making the property proceeds of terrorism under Section 2(g) UAPA.

Under Section 25 UAPA, prior approval was granted for attachment. The order freezes the entire estate house plus land in connection with the 2009 case.