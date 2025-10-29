/J&K police intensify crackdown on terrorists, properties worth crores attached

In a sustained offensive against Pakistan-based terror networks, Jammu and Kashmir Police have attached properties belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives in Poonch and Budgam districts recently, dealing a significant blow to the group's infrastructure in the region.

In the Mendhar area of Poonch, authorities seized 17 kanals and 2.5 marlas of land worth crores under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The property belongs to Mohd. Jahangir, a resident of Village Kalaban, is currently operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as a LeT commander. From across the border, Jahangir has been attempting to orchestrate terrorist activities in Poonch, revive militancy using old contacts, and was involved in facilitating attacks in the area last year, as well as over several years.

Earlier, in a parallel action in central Kashmir's Budgam district, police attached a 1 kanal plot in Meeripora Beerwah under the same Section 25 of UAPA, 1967. The land, identified under Survey No. 204, is owned by Muneer Ahmad Wani, son of Mushtaq Ahmad, a resident of Mairipora Beerwah and a confirmed terror associate of the banned LeT outfit.

Investigations linked the property to supporting and furthering LeT's terrorist operations. The attachment stems from FIR No. 66/2025 at Magam Police Station, invoking Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act alongside Sections 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of UAPA. The move was executed with approval from competent authorities.

These operations highlight the police's unwavering resolve to dismantle terror financing and logistical support systems. "We will continue to act decisively against anyone providing support to terrorist organisations," a police spokesperson stated, emphasising ongoing efforts to curb anti-national activities. Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to stringent measures against individuals aiding LeT and other Pakistan-backed groups. Further probes are underway to expose additional network links, as the crackdown on cross-border terrorism in J&K gathers momentum.