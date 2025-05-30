/J&K Police conducts counter-intelligence raids in multiple locations in Kashmir



In India's Jammu and Kashmir, the location of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, the counter-intelligence wing of the J&K police, on Friday (May 30), carried out searches at multiple locations as part of ongoing investigations into suspected terror links.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police's counter-intelligence wing said that the searches were "part of a larger probe to track individuals suspected of having ties with terrorist outfits”.

Coordinated raids

As per reports, the counter-intelligence teams carried out coordinated raids at multiple undisclosed locations. These raids were to seize evidence related to terror networks operating in the region. As a precautionary measure, security in sensitive areas was also heightened, added the statement.

Friday's operation came amid increased efforts by Indian security agencies to root out terror-related activities in Kashmir. This comes after several incidents have recently raised concerns over renewed attempts to destabilise peace in the region, and at a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Just last week, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out coordinated raids at 18 locations across four districts. Substantial incriminating materials were recovered during the raids. These are under detailed scrutiny and a detailed investigation is underway.

“The meticulously planned raids were executed simultaneously by specialised SIA teams, supported by local police and magistrates, as part of the agency's ongoing campaign to dismantle sleeper cells and disrupt terror networks in the region.”

"Of the 18 locations raided, 12 were in Surankote subdivision and three in Haveli tehsil of Poonch district. Additional operations were conducted at one location each in Rajouri town (Rajouri district), Ramnagar (Udhampur district), and Ramban. A considerable quantity of incriminating material has been seized, which has been secured in accordance with established legal protocols," said a statement.