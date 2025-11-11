/J&K Police busts 'white-collar terror module': Doctor detained day after wedding, 6 others arrested in Kashmir crackdown

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested and detained around half a dozen individuals across the Kashmir Valley today. Among them was Dr. Sajad Ahmad Malla, an MBBS and MD-qualified surgeon from Bandzoo in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Dr. Malla was taken from his home for questioning just one day after his wedding. His arrest brings to four the number of doctors implicated in the ongoing investigation from the Valley, following the earlier detentions of Dr. Adeel and Dr. Muzamil, and an active manhunt for Dr. Umar Nabi.

Dr. Umar Nabi, suspected of driving the Hyundai i20 used in the deadly blast near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station, hails from Koil village in Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir. The explosion on Monday claimed at least 12 lives, sending shockwaves across the nation and intensifying investigative efforts. In pursuit of leads, Jammu and Kashmir Police summoned Dr. Nabi's mother for a DNA test at Pulwama District Hospital; she was accompanied by two of his brothers. Authorities have also detained Dr. Nabi's father and three individuals connected to the sale and purchase of the vehicle involved in the attack for further questioning.

A sophisticated car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening killing at least 12 people has been traced to a sprawling "white-collar terror module" operating across Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The network comprises highly educated, radicalized professionals, including doctors linked to the banned terrorist outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH).

In coordinated operations over the past few days, Jammu & Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Delhi Police Special Cell, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have dismantled the terror module. Raids across multiple states yielded approximately 2,900 kg of explosives—including ammonium nitrate and other bomb-making chemicals—along with arms, ammunition, timers, and remote controls for improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Officials believe the blast was a panic-triggered detonation as police pressure intensified on the module. The case is being investigated under stringent anti-terror laws, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledging a comprehensive probe to dismantle the network and prevent future attacks. High security alerts remain in force across Delhi, Mumbai, Jammu, and other major cities.