/J&K government restores ‘Darbar Move’ after four years

In a significant decision, the Jammu and Kashmir government has reinstated the age-old 'Darbar Move' tradition, directing administrative offices to shift from Srinagar to Jammu for the winter season of 2025-26. The move, announced on Thursday, reverses the 2021 decision by the J&K administration to discontinue the practice, which had been a hallmark of the region’s governance for over a century.

According to an official order, all offices observing a five-day workweek will close in Srinagar after office hours on October 31, 2025, while those operating on a six-day schedule will shut on November 1, 2025. These offices will reopen in Jammu on November 3, 2025. The order specifies that offices moving "in camp" will carry only 33% of their staff or a minimum of 10 officials, unless otherwise indicated.

To facilitate the transition, the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) has been tasked with providing sufficient buses in good condition for employee transportation on November 1 and 2. Tickets will be available for booking from October 27 at the Civil Secretariat and JKRTC’s main counters, with routes tailored to employees’ destinations where feasible. To ensure a smooth journey, JKRTC will deploy a crane and two empty buses with each convoy to address any vehicle breakdowns.

The Health and Medical Education Department has been directed to set up medical aid facilities at key points along the Srinagar-Jammu route, including Qazigund, Banihal, Ramsu, Ramban, Chenani, Udhampur, and Jhajjar Kotli, to support employees during the move. The department’s directorates in Kashmir and Jammu will issue necessary instructions to ensure these arrangements are in place.

The government has also outlined strict guidelines for accommodation and logistics. Employees are prohibited from occupying government, estates, or municipal housing without proper allotment orders, though they may retain government accommodation in Srinagar for their families’ use, subject to approval from the Estates Department. The Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department will establish ration counters near residential colonies in Jammu to ensure adequate supplies for move employees.

Financial provisions include a uniform Special Move Travel Allowance (TA) of ₹25,000 per employee, payable only to those who relocate by the prescribed dates. Non-gazetted employees can also apply for advance pay, recoverable in installments as per rules. Salaries for October 2025 will be disbursed on October 31 for all employees in move offices.

To maintain operational continuity, the government has restricted leave during the move period, except in exceptional circumstances approved by concerned Administrative Secretaries. However, Kashmir-based employees and those without accommodation in Jammu will be granted five days of special casual leave.