J&K: Early snowfall blankets Zeropoint Zojila, Srinagar–Leh Highway turns into a winter wonderland

The majestic peaks of Zeropoint Zojila, a high-altitude pass along the Srinagar–Leh highway, have donned a pristine white cloak as fresh snowfall descended upon the region. The early snowfall, reported in the higher reaches of this rugged terrain, has transformed the area into a breathtaking winter spectacle, drawing awe-struck tourists travelling through the scenic corridor connecting the Kashmir Valley to Ladakh.

Nestled at an elevation of approximately 3,528 meters (11,575 feet) above sea level, Zojila Pass is one of the highest and most challenging mountain passes in India, often referred to as the “Gateway to Ladakh.” The fresh snow, which began dusting the peaks late Tuesday evening, has turned the barren slopes into a dazzling canvas of white, captivating travellers who paused to soak in the serene beauty. For many, the unexpected snowfall offered a rare opportunity to witness nature’s grandeur in its rawest form, with snowflakes gently settling on the rugged cliffs and winding roads.

Tourists, both domestic and international, were seen pulling over along the Srinagar–Leh highway, their cameras and smartphones in hand, eagerly capturing the snow-draped peaks. “It’s like stepping into a postcard,” said Rajesh Sen, a tourist from Delhi, who was travelling to Leh with his family. “We didn’t expect snow this early, but it’s absolutely magical. The entire landscape feels alive with this fresh layer of snow.”

The snowfall, while a visual delight, has prompted local authorities to issue advisories for travellers navigating the treacherous Zojila Pass. The accumulation of snow on the roads, particularly in the higher reaches of Zeropoint, has raised concerns about slippery conditions, posing challenges for drivers. The Srinagar–Leh highway, a vital lifeline connecting the Kashmir Valley to the remote region of Ladakh, is known for its narrow, winding paths and steep inclines, which become even more hazardous during adverse weather conditions.

“While the snowfall has added to the charm of Zojila, we urge all travellers to exercise caution,” said a spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police. “The roads can become slippery, and visibility may be reduced in certain areas. We recommend driving slowly, ensuring vehicles are equipped with snow chains, and checking weather updates before embarking on the journey.”