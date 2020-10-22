It's official: India and USA will hold 2+2 dialogue next week

India and USA on Wednesday announced the dates of upcoming 2+2 dialogue between the two countries. The dialogue will take place next week on October 26 and 27 in New Delhi. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark Esper will be visiting India for 2+2 dialogue and meet Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"This Sunday I will depart for India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives then on to Indonesia and at every stop will discuss a broad range of the bilateral topics and also work with each of the countries what is the best way to cooperate to preserve free and open Indo Pacific," said Pompeo.

"Especially looking forward with Secretary Espar at 2+2 ministerial dialogue with our Indian friend... the meeting will also include how free nations can work on threats posed by Chinese Communist Party," he added.

This is the third 2+2 dialogue that's taking place between India and the US. The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019.

"Agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," said the MEA while it made announcement about the dialogue.

This 2+2 dialogue between India and US will take place as both countries face an increasingly aggressive China. Both India and the US, are part of Quad grouping of countries which include Australia and Japan.

Pompeo will visit India just a week before US Presidential elections.