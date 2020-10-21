India-China standoff: China putting military pressure on India, says US defence secretary Mark Esper

United States defense secretary Mark Esper has said that China has been putting "military pressure" on India, a remark that comes days before his New Delhi visit for the 2+2 India-US foreign and defence secretary meet.

Speaking at an event, Esper said, "they(Indians) face-off every day Chinese aggression in the Himalayas, especially along the Line of Actual Control. So like so many countries in that region...they all recognise what China is doing, some places it is very overt, in many more cases it is opaque. They are putting political pressure, diplomatic pressure and in some cases like India, they are putting military pressure on countries to bend."

Earlier, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo had said that China had amassed 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Confirming his India visit, Espar said, "Secretary Pompeo and I will be there in India next week, this is our second 2+2 with Indians, third ever for US and India", calling India to be the "most consequential partner for US, in the Indo-Pacfic for sure in this century".