/'It creates a problem...': EAM Jaishankar flags US failure to understand India’s security concerns

India External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Asia Society in New York, said that the United States has adopted India's long-standing diplomatic approach of strategic autonomy by managing a diverse network of international partnerships simultaneously. Speaking at the event alongside Daniel Russel, a former US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, the External Affairs Minister noted a distinct shift in Washington's foreign policy posture. However, he also underscored that Washington's insufficient appreciation of New Delhi's core security priorities is a major hurdle in bilateral ties. Without mincing words, he pointed at Pakistan's long-standing track record of weaponising terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

The EAM said that India has been a victim of terrorism for long. Emphasising the gravity of the matter, Jaishankar noted that security remains "particularly important" for India. He cautioned against foreign policy approaches that overlook these vital national interests, "Now, if something which matters so deeply to us, there isn't enough understanding or appreciation or empathy of that, I think that creates a problem."

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He added, "If one of my primary concerns is not fully appreciated by my partner, then clearly there is an impact on that on the relationship." Describing the current diplomatic landscape, he stated, “Pretty much what people used to say about us, Washington is today practising with a great deal of gusto,” adding, “You're dealing with China, you're dealing with Russia, with Ukraine, with other parts of Asia or with Europe.” Reflecting on this evolving diplomatic reality, he observed, “So actually, Washington was doing what India had practised.”