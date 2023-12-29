ISRO's 60th PSLV rocket to lift off with XPoSat on January 1

On the first day of the New Year 2024, the Indian Space Agency will be sending its 260-ton PSLV rocket soaring to the skies. Designated PSLV-C58/XPoSat, the PSLV rocket is scheduled to lift off from the first launchpad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre(SDSC-SHAR) at 9:10 am, Monday, January 1st. The 44-m tall rocket would be carrying India's XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite), the country's first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.

The XPoSat spacecraft comprises two scientific payloads that will be placed in a low earth orbit. The primary payload POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) will measure the polarimetry parameters (degree and angle of polarization) in a medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. The XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will give spectroscopic information in the energy range of 0.8-15 keV.

"XPoSat is the first dedicated satellite for polarization measurements in the medium X-Ray range and this is going to find something very interesting about blackholes and their ability to eat into other stars. Once black holes take raw material from adjacent stars, there will be X-Ray radiation. If you are able to measure the polarization nature of the X-ray emission, you can quantify the material ejection, such is the theory," explained Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO.

At the end of the 22-minute-long mission, the 469kg spacecraft would be placed in an orbit that is 650 km above the earth's surface. After placing the satellite in the intended orbit, the final stage of the PSLV rocket(PS4) would be brought down to a lower orbit of 350kms, by re-starting the engines on two instances. Once in the 350 km orbit, the fuels and hazardous chemicals stored within the upper-stage tanks would be passivized. Passivization is a step that prevents any possible explosions or break-up of the stored chemicals. It is a step aimed at ensuring sustainable use of space.

Post-passivization, the PS4 stage of the PSLV rocket would be used as a stabilized orbiting platform, that would carry a handful of experiments and technology demonstrators from ISRO Centres, academia and startups. Such use of the 4th stage as a PSLV Orbital Experimental Module(POEM). As it circles the earth, the experiments onboard POEM can be activated to perform their respective tasks, thereby enabling a low-cost orbital platform to carry out such tasks. In contrast, launching a dedicated satellite for testing each of these experiments would be very expensive. Simply put, ISRO is re-purposing a spent rocket stage as an orbiting platform.

This launch would be the 60th flight of India's workhorse rocket, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle(PSLV), the vehicle undertaking next week's mission is designated PSLV-C58. The vehicle is the most-flown rocket in India's fleet. Flying since 1993, the rocket has an enviable track record of more than 98% success rate. PSLV is the rocket that is responsible for orbiting most of India's own satellites and the customer satellites launched by ISRO. It has earned the reputation of having successfully performed high-profile missions including Chandrayaan-1 and Mars Orbiter Mission, Aditya-L1.