ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C50 rocket carrying communication satellite CMS-01 in orbit

Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) on Thursday launched communication satellite CMS-01 carried by PSLV-C50 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.

"PSLV-C50 successfully injected into orbit India's latest communication satellite CMS-01," ISRO said.

The communication satellite covers frequency spectrum nationwide including the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

The satellite has a life span of seven years. It is ISRO's second successful launch this year.

The satellite will boost India's internet connectivity and disaster management capability.

"As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport", ISRO said.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flawlessly put the communication satellite CMS-01 in orbit.

Earlier, ISRO had launched PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine private spacecraft in November. It was ISRO's first mission since the coronavirus crisis began in the country in March.