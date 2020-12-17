ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C50 rocket carrying communication satellite CMS-01 in orbit

PSLV-C50 communication satellite successfully launched Photograph:( Others )
The PSLV-C50 communication satellite covers frequency spectrum nationwide including the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
Indian Space Research Organization(ISRO) on Thursday launched communication satellite CMS-01 carried by PSLV-C50 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota.
Stunning glimpses of today's lift-off#PSLVC50 #CMS01 pic.twitter.com/28FLyOWLM5— ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020
"PSLV-C50 successfully injected into orbit India's latest communication satellite CMS-01," ISRO said.
The communication satellite covers frequency spectrum nationwide including the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.
#PSLVC50 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota#ISRO #CMS01 pic.twitter.com/9uCQIHIapo— ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020
The satellite has a life span of seven years. It is ISRO's second successful launch this year.
#ISRO #CMS01— ISRO (@isro) December 17, 2020
Mission Director has authorised for the launch of #PSLVC50
Watch the launch live athttps://t.co/G6sAdki5AD pic.twitter.com/u7OEQ8nEqy
The satellite will boost India's internet connectivity and disaster management capability.
"As the 25-hour countdown, which began on Wednesday at 2.41 hours, concluded, the launch vehicle PSLV-C50 on its 52nd mission blasted off at 3.41 pm from the second launch pad at the spaceport", ISRO said.
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) flawlessly put the communication satellite CMS-01 in orbit.
Earlier, ISRO had launched PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine private spacecraft in November. It was ISRO's first mission since the coronavirus crisis began in the country in March.