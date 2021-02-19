ISRO on a mission to boost space start-ups, increase their business potential

ISRO has recently undertaken a mission to take start-ups in the space sector to a higher orbit with a string of initiatives to help them realise their business potential.

The Indian space agency is keen on formulating an exclusive space start-up programme -- "Space Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (SEED)", Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) K Sivan said.

SEED is conceived as a competitive early stage encouragement programme for start-ups and MSMEs (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) keen on developing products/services in focus areas of interest to ISRO with the space agency helping them to use its facilities.

The Bengaluru--headquartered ISRO, under the Department of Space (DoS), has set up three space technology incubation centres -- at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Tiruchirappalli, Jalandhar and Agartala. Three more are in progress.

DoS has also collaborated with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), Niti Aayog, to launch three challenges in space domain -- 'ARISE' programme as a part of Aatmanirbhar Atal New India Challenges [ANIC] for promotion of applied research and innovation in small enterprises (MSMEs-Startups).

Under this initiative, 28 proposals have been received from 24 private entities and are under evaluation.

ISRO officials said various opportunities and provisions, including buy-back arrangements, are being created within the agency to encourage start-ups.

The primary objective of this workshop was to bring forth a greater synergy between the DoS and incubators/accelerators in India, showcasing intent of the Department to provide support and guidance to the start-ups working in the space sector.

Earlier this month, DoS entered into a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., a private company based in Hyderabad building small satellite launch vehicles.

In December, the DoS had inked a similar pact with Agnikul Cosmos Pvt. Ltd, a Chennai based start-up company located in the National Centre for combustion R&D, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, building private small satellite launch vehicle.

'Anand' remote sensing satellite built by Bengaluru-based start-up, Pixxel, is among the payloads to be launched by ISRO rocket PSLV-C51 on February 28.

