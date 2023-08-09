ISRO-built satellite to bring 300 more channels on Tata Play; Coverage includes Andamans, North-east

With an Indian-built satellite GSAT-24 having formally commenced its operations, from around 36,500 km above the earth's surface, subscribers of India's TataPlay DTH Service would have the option to view 300 more television channels.

Prior to the operationalisation of GSAT-24, TataPlay (formerly TataSky) was able to broadcast only 600 channels, and that number would soon increase to 900 channels.

Chairman and Managing Director, NSIL, D.Radhakrishnan said, “GSAT-24 has been the first Demand Driven communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms. The GSAT-24 satellite is ready to usher in a new era of satellite television for India".

Built by ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, the GSAT-24 satellite is the first demand-driven mission of NewSpace India Limited(NSIL), which is ISRO's commercial arm.

GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite, meant to cater to the requirement of Tata Play’s DTH application needs. NSIL, incorporated in March 2019, is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Indian Government's Department of Space (DOS). The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 is leased to its committed customer Tata Play.

ISRO Chairman, Dr. S. Somanath said, “GSAT-24, a 4-tonne class communication satellite built by ISRO for providing DTH services, is fully operational at its maximum satellite capacity, following exhaustive in-orbit testing. This momentous achievement signifies a revolution in India’s telecommunications space, driven by cutting-edge indigenous technology. It serves as a tribute to our nation’s aerospace prowess and heralds India’s successful entry into the Demand Driven Mission segment.”

According to TataPlay, the increased bandwidth, after the inclusion of GSAT-24, will enable the DTH service to provide its users with an even sharper picture and sound quality, and an ability to carry 50 per cent more channels while becoming the largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms.

Tata Play’s MD & CEO Shri Harit Nagpal said, “Viewing experience has been Tata Play’s key priority. This collaboration with NSIL will provide our DTH subscribers with an even better video and audio quality and many more channels and services. It also strengthens our commitment to Linear TV in a country where approximately 140million homes are yet to buy their first TV”.

The GSAT-24 satellite was launched into orbit using a European Ariane-V rocket from their European Space Agency's Kourou Spaceport in French Guiana. The satellite was launched into orbit successfully on June 22nd, 2022.

After getting placed in orbit last mid-2022, various processes and technical assessments including on-orbit testing were carried out prior to operationalizing the satellite for broadcast operations. Meanwhile, the ground stations of TataPlay, that are meant to communicate with the satellite also were set up.