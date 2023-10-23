Israel-Hamas war: Indian PM Modi, Jordan King Abdullah II discuss developments in West Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (Oct 23) spoke to Jordanian King Abdullah II to discuss their shared concerns towards terrorism, violence and loss of lives.

Though the whole context of their conversation is unclear, since the conversion is taking place amidst the Israel-Hamas war, their discussion may have been related to the ongoing conflict in the West Asian region.

"Spoke with His Majesty @KingAbdullahII of Jordan. Exchanged views on the developments in the West Asia region. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives,” Modi said on social media X.

He told the king that further concerted efforts are needed for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation, alluding to the situation in the Gaza Strip where the stranded civilians have been finding it difficult to access shelter and food amidst Israel's counter operations against the Gamas militants.

The Jordanian foreign ministry later in a statement said that both leaders discussed means to stop the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

India wants war to end in Gaza

“Discussions during the call covered the need to step up international efforts to end the war on Gaza, protect civilians and hospitals, and guarantee the sustained delivery of medical and relief aid into the strip,” the statement said.

“His Majesty warned of the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the repercussions of what is happening in the strip on the region and the world,” he added.

On Sunday, India sent humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the conflict-torn region.

Nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material have been sent to Palestine, which will reach the country via Egypt.

Modi sends aid to Palestinians

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X, "An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt."

The relief items will be sent to Palestine via the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza.

The official further said that the humanitarian aid includes "essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets, among other necessary items".

Aid to Palestine comes days after Prime Minister Modi spoke to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

During their conversation, PM Modi said that India would continue sending humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, as he also conveyed his condolences on the loss of civilian lives in the Gaza Strip due to the bombing at a hospital.