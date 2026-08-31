/‘Islam superior to all other religions,’ says Karnataka minister Basavaraj Rayareddy; BJP demands apology

Just a couple of days after a minister in Karnataka resigned over corruption charges, the state’s Higher Education Minister, Basavaraj Rayareddy has landed the DK Shivakumar government and the Congress party in a soup by saying that Islam is superior to all other religions.

Rayareddy made the remarks while speaking at a mass marriage programme organised by the Muslim community in the Kuknoor town of Koppal district.

During his address, the Karnataka minister Rayareddy described Islam as a great and highly humanitarian religion. He added that the religion is based on science and teaches people how to live.

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‘Misconceptions being spread about the faith’

He also alleged that misconceptions were being spread about the faith.

“Those who know nothing about Islam make incorrect assumptions and form wrong opinions about it. I would like to say that Islam is superior to all other religions because it begins with humanity,” the minister said.

He also said that he wanted to study the Quran and Abrahamic religions, adding that people should study religions and their histories.

“Look, regarding the Quran, I haven’t done extensive study on Abrahamic religions, and while I don’t frequently visit temples or mathas (monasteries), I do study religions and different histories. That is why I look at Abrahamic religions,” he added.

Rayareddy further said that he does not usually visit mathas and temples but believes their history should be studied.

He also expressed an interest in undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage, but said he did not have the opportunity to do so.

‘I wish to go Mecca, but I don’t have the opportunity’

“I wish to go Mecca, but I don’t have the opportunity. To go there, one has to convert,” Rayareddy said.

The opposition BJP latched onto the opportunity and asked Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to either make his Higher Education Minister, Basavaraj Rayareddy, apologise to the Hindu community or resign over his remark.

Karnataka BJP president R Ashoka said that the minister’s comments had demeaned Hinduism. He also referred to DK Shivakumar’s frequent temple visits.

‘Anti-Hindu mindset’: Apologise or resign, says BJP

“DK Shivakumar, is there no end to this anti-Hindu mindset of your Congress government? You put on a show of visiting temples at dawn, performing devotion in front of the cameras, but why do you stay silent only when a minister in your own cabinet makes derogatory statements about Sanatan Hindu Dharma and temples?” he wrote on X.

He even demanded Rayareddy’s resignation if he doesn't apologise.

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“Our demand is clear: First, Basavaraj Rayareddy must withdraw his statements and seek forgiveness from all Hindus in the state. If he is not prepared to do so, Shivakumar must demonstrate his commitment to remove him from the cabinet. Otherwise, one thing becomes clear to millions of Hindus in Kannada land: Your temple visits are not for devotion; your words are not out of respect for Hindu Dharma; Everything is solely for votes, for show,” he added.

BJP spokesperson Ashok Gowda accused the minister and the Congress government of trying to appease “voters”.

Rayareddy was the financial adviser to former chief minister Siddaramaiah. He became a minister in DK Shivakumar’s Cabinet earlier this month.