/ISI-backed Shahzad Bhatti network busted ahead of I-Day, 253 detained across 14 states: Amit Shah

The government has claimed a major breakthrough against the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), with Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying security forces dismantled the alleged ISI-backed terror syndicate ahead of Independence Day and prevented plans for subversive attacks. Shah said more than 200 operatives linked to the network had been arrested during coordinated operations carried out across 14 states.

“Modi govt destroyed the ISI-backed terror group Shahzad Bhatti Network ahead of Independence Day and thwarted its plans for subversive attacks by arresting more than 200 operatives,” Shah said in a post on X. He added, “ Indian security forces ripped apart the network by launching coordinated operations across different locations in 14 states upholding a brilliant example of India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism.”

According to Shah, security agencies recovered Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades carrying Pakistan Ordnance Factory markings, pistols, live ammunition and CCTV cameras allegedly used for espionage. He said the “ISI-funded” group was involved in several terrorist activities.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

253 detained in multi-state crackdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a press release issued Monday, described the action as a major multi-state crackdown on the alleged terror syndicate. The ministry said 253 people were detained across 14 states, while more than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests had been recorded against the Shahzad Bhatti Network under the government's “zero tolerance” policy towards cross-border terrorism.

The MHA described SBN as a Pakistan-based, ISI-backed terror syndicate allegedly connected with grenade attacks, IED blasts, petrol bomb attacks and targeted killings in different parts of India. According to the ministry, members of the network allegedly paid local operatives to conduct reconnaissance of police, defence and religious sites. They were also allegedly tasked with installing CCTV cameras to facilitate espionage.

A coordinated operation was launched on August 12 using a real-time intelligence-sharing mechanism involving state police forces to counter alleged SBN-linked disruptions. The operation resulted in 253 detentions across 14 states: Uttar Pradesh (62), Haryana (52), Delhi (51), Punjab (44), Rajasthan (15), Maharashtra (8), Uttarakhand (5), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (3), Bihar (3), Telangana (2), Himachal Pradesh (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2), and Kerala (2).

The MHA also said fresh FIRs were registered in Delhi and Karnataka.

Suspected Pakistani national among recent arrests

The government's announcement comes amid a series of arrests involving individuals allegedly linked to Pakistan-based terror or espionage networks. Days before the MHA announcement, the West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people, including a suspected Pakistani national, near the India-Bangladesh border, according to officials cited by news agency PTI.

Rana Rauf, also known as Wahab Alam, a resident of Faisalabad, Pakistan, was arrested in Habra in North 24 Parganas district. Investigators are examining his alleged links with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, as well as his activities, contacts and movements in India. Mohammad Ejaz, who was arrested from Topsia in Kolkata, was allegedly in direct contact with Rauf.