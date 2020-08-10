Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei creates official Hindi Twitter account

The head of state of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei has opened an official Twitter account in Hindi.

The new account, which has Iran’s supreme leader bio written in Devanagari. After the opening of the account, he has posted two tweets in Hindi.

He has also opened accounts in other languages like Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian and English.

His new Twitter account has more than 2000 followers.

Ayatollah Khamenei is a Twelver Shia Marja' and the second and current Supreme Leader of Iran.

He was previously President of Iran from 1981 to 1989. Ayatollah Khamenei is the longest-serving head of state in the Middle East, in office since 1989.

(With inputs from ANI)