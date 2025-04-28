Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli playfully mocked Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul after their IPL 2025 win in Delhi on Sunday (Apr 27). In their previous outing, DC had beaten RCB at Bengaluru and this time RCB took the revenge.

After the win at Bengaluru, which KL Rahul had orchestrated, he had done a gesture by thumping his bat on the ground that 'this (Chinnaswamy) is his ground.' Kohli, who is originally from Delhi, returned the favour after scoring a fifty in the chase against DC, and did the same celebration after the match. Have a look at the video below:

Chasing a modest 163, RCB romped to home easily in 18.3 overs with Kohli scoring 51 off 47 balls - his third consecutive fifty while chasing. Apart from him, Krunal Pandya also scored 73 not out off 47 along with 1/28 and won the Player of the Match award.

RCB first team to win six away games in a season

The win against DC was RCB's sixth away victory this season - the first team do so in IPL history. Out of 10 games played, they have won seven matches in total and six of them came away from home. They lost three consecutive matches at home before breaking the jinx with a 11-run win against Rajasthan Royals.

Kohli has been instrumental in those wins, scoring 443 runs in 10 innings at an average of 63 and a strike-rate of 138. He has also hit six fifties in the season and currently sits atop of the run-making charts as the Orange Cap holder. Kohli is also miles ahead of RCB's second best batter Phil Salt who has 239 runs in nine innings.

Thanks to him, RCB are having a brilliant season with top spot on 10-team table with 14 points from seven wins out of 10 games.