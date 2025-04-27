Things continue to turn worse for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant in the ongoing IPL 2025. After losing the crucial away clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede on Sunday (Apr 27) by 54 runs, the IPL slapped a hefty fine of INR 24 lakh on Pant as punishment for his side’s slow over-rate against MI.

The IPL fined Pant for the second time this edition for the same offence under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. Meanwhile, the IPL has also fined the rest of LSG's playing XI, including the Impact Player, either INR 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fees, whichever is lesser.

Reeling at the sixth spot on the points table with five wins in ten contested matches, LSG stay afloat in the playoff race, but what worries them more is their captain’s form with the bat. Pant, whom the LSG bought for a whooping INR 27 crore at the mega auction, hasn’t lived up to his price, neither with the willow in hand nor as a captain.

Enduring a horror run this season, Pant has managed 110 runs in ten outings, averaging just 12 and striking at less than 100 (98.21).

Chasing a mammoth 216 in Mumbai on a hot afternoon, LSG began well but lost too many wickets in the middle to lose their ground and any chance of upsetting MI’s winning run in the past five games. Coming into bat at number four and inside the first ten overs, Pant got out on a second-ball four after miscuing a reverse sweep off Will Jacks. His dismissal, however, reflected his lean patch with the bat this time.

Pant on his poor form

Addressing the media after his side’s loss in Mumbai, Pant said signalling out his form isn’t the ideal thing to do at this time.

"See, (I am) keeping it very simple," Pant said.

"Not thinking about that [his form] too much because in a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player, and that is something you don't want to do.

"When the team isn't doing well, you've got to think about that because eventually it's a team game. Yes, one player definitely makes a difference, but every time if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do, I guess,” he continued.