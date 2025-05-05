Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant couldn't put an end to his slump with the bat, getting out for yet another low score in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Advertisment

Once the trio of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran got out early, the responsibility was left on Pant, Ayush Badoni, and other middle-order batsmen to revive the team's cause in the pursuit of 237 runs against Punjab. But, LSG managed just 199/7, thanks to Badoni's 40-ball 74. Yet again this season, Lucknow were left disappointed by their captain, Pant, when the team needed him most, and owner Sanjiv Goenka's reaction encapsulated the mood in the dugout.

A half-century by Ayush Badoni and his 81-run partnership with Abdul Samad was the lone highlight as LSG lost by 37 runs to PBKS after a top-order collapse at the HPCA stadium in Dharmasala. If skipper Pant had been more patient in the middle, things might have gone differently for the Super Giants.

Sanjiv Goenka, who has gained a reputation as a tough taskmaster following several on-field clashes with his captains, was understandably unhappy to see Pant leave early. The wicket-keeper batter was purchased by Goenka for a record amount of INR 27 crore during the mega auction a year ago. Up to now, it is safe to say, money's worth has not been forthcoming.

Advertisment

Watch Sanjiv Goenka's reaction here:

Advertisment

Post the game, Pant attributed the team's mediocre fielding as the reason for their loss. "Absolutely too many runs. If you're gonna drop key catches at the wrong moment, it is going to haunt you terribly. We believed it was going to do more. We didn't get the length right initially. That's the way the game goes. The dream is very much alive. If we're going to win the next three games, we surely can turn things around.".

"It makes sense when your priority order is playing well with the bat. You can't expect them to come off well in every game. It's the game. We have to take the game deep. They can't do the hard work for us every time. As you mentioned in the first, we had too many to chase. That affected us greatly," Rishabh Pant said during the post-match presentation ceremony.