Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant says 'it is not right' to question an individual about his form over and over. The comments came after LSG lost third match out of last four IPL 2025 games - this time against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (Apr 27). Pant has been really poor with the bat this season- managing only 110 runs in 10 games at an average of 12.

During the 216-run chase against MI on Sunday, he managed just 4 off 2 balls before being dismissed. LSG now have won five and lost five in the 10 games and currently sit at sixth spot with 10 points.

"When the team isn't doing well, you've got to think about that because eventually it's a team game. Yes, one player definitely makes a difference, but every time if you take out the individual, it's not the right thing to do, I guess," Pant said after the game.

The wicketkeeper-batter and skipper asserted that 'when things don't go your way, you can't question yourself.'

"See [I am] keeping it very simple," he said. "Not thinking about that [his form] too much because in a season like this, where things are not going your way, you're going to start questioning yourself as a player and that is something you don't want to do."

LSG have had a season of two halves so far - they won four games in their first six games but have managed just one win in the last three games.

The difficulties didn't end with the bat for Pant as he was reprimanded heavily by the league for slow-over rate as well.

This is the second time Pant was fined for slow-over rate this season and this time it amounted to INR 24 lakh. With only four matches left for them in regular season, LSG need to buckle up and soon if they were enter the playoffs.