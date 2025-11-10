/Inter state pvt buses to not ply across Southern India, amid tax controversy

Hundreds of inter-state buses that ply between the Southern Indian states- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry - have halted their services effective Monday, (10th Nov) due to an ongoing tax dispute between the states.

According to a private bus operator in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the problem has originated due to the Tamil Nadu Government's actions over the last several years.

"All private buses need to pay a quarterly tax to their home state(where the bus is registered), and for inter-state travel buses can pay and avail a Central Government-issued All India Travel Permit(AITP). The fee we pay for AITP is distributed between the Centre and States. However, for several years, the Tamil Nadu Government has been charging an additional tax on buses coming here from other states. In recent weeks, Kerala has also been imposing such reciprocal taxes, levying fines on buses coming in from Tamil Nadu, and seizing the buses," an operator explained.

Representatives of private bus operators in Tamil Nadu are expected to meet the Transport Minister this afternoon in Chennai to discuss the issue and arrive at a solution. Thousands of people rely on inter-state private buses for essential travel to their hometowns and workplaces. The fleet of private buses serve as an alternative to trains, given the sheer number of passengers that travel between the states.

The upcoming Sabarimala pilgrimage season is one where a massive number of other-state buses travel into Kerala, ferrying thousands of devotees. Therefore, bus operators are looking at an early resolution to the ongoing inter-state issue.