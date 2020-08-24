Intensify fight against COVID-19: Maharashtra CM tells civic bodies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday directed municipal corporations in Thane district to intensify their fight against COVID-19.

These municipal corporations fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which has seen a surge in the new cases and fatalities.

Thackeray reviewed the status of pandemic in Thane district during his visit.

"Civic bodies in Thane district should intensify their fight against COVID-19 with the help of Coorona Vigilance Committees," he said while speaking at a meeting held at the Thane Municipal Corporation.

He said police and municipal corporations should focus on tracking and tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients.

"Chase the virus" campaign should be carried out effectively, he said.

The CM later handed over 20 ambulances to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation.