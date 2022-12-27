Intense cold wave hits North India; Mount Abu witnesses snowfall, know when will Cold wave end in Delhi?

North India is hit by an intense cold wave as the minimum temperature drops below the freezing point in the Mountains. The minimum temperature in north India dropped to 5.6 degree Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded in Delhi was 15.6 degree Celsius, far lower than what is normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department has said that due to light wind and high moisture in lower tropospheric levels, cold winters and the dense fog is likely to continue in North India for the next 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, the air quality will continue to remain in the “very poor” category.

When will Cold wave end in Delhi and North India?

As per the IMD, the temperature is expected to rise after the next 24 to 48 hours. It means that dwellers in Delhi and other parts of North India might get some respite from Wednesday onwards. Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather said that “layer of upper haze when morning fog hasn’t lifted completely and is also obscuring sunshine during the day giving a feel of biting cold. These conditions will last for a day before temperatures rise gradually.”

M Mohapatra, director general at IMD said that minimum temperatures will also rise in the upcoming days across North India. He said, “Minimum temperatures are between 3 and 7°C now over most of NW India which is expected to rise to 7-10°C around December end.”

Snowfall in Mount Abu, Rajasthan

Temperatures in Rajasthan reached sub-zero levels in some areas at night, according to officials. Fatehpur recorded a low of -1.5°C, seven degrees below normal, according to Radheyshyam Sharma of the Sikar district Met department. Churu and Karauli also had the coldest nights, with temperatures of 0 and 0.2°C, respectively. Meanwhile, videos have surfaced on the internet showing thin layers of snow covering vehicles in Rajasthan’s Mount Abu. India's NDTV and ANI also reported the news claiming that people woke up to the snowy grounds on Monday in Mount Abu, whereas the mercury dropped to Zero °C in Churu.

Weather in Gurgaon