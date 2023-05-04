Insolvent Indian airline ‘Go First’ suspends sale of tickets, passengers to get refunds

Go First, an Indian airline facing financial difficulties, has informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that it has suspended the sale of tickets until May 15. This announcement comes after the airline filed for voluntary insolvency before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) a few days ago. The DGCA confirmed that it has examined the response by the airline and ordered it to process refunds to passengers who were affected by its flight cancellations this week. The airline reacts The regulator has also stated that it is committed to minimising inconvenience to passengers in light of the airline's decision to suspend scheduled operations without prior intimation. The airline has said that it regrets the cancellations and has cancelled all flights scheduled until May 9, 2023, due to operational reasons. Passengers who were affected by these cancellations will receive a full refund issued to their original mode of payment shortly.

Go First has intimated that it is working to refund or reschedule passengers who had already booked flights with them for future dates. The DGCA has acknowledged this and stated that it will continue to monitor the situation. Financial woes triggered by the pandemic Go First is not the first airline in India to face financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other airlines in the country have also reported losses and have had to resort to cost-cutting measures to stay afloat. Lessors want 20 Aircraft deregistered What comes as more trouble for the cash-strapped airline, lessors of at least 20 aircraft have asked the DGCA to deregister and return them. By law, the DGCA has to deregister an aircraft in five working days once a lessor sends a request to do so and publish the details on its website.