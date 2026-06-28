/INS Tarkash, INS Ikshak to join Seychelles' Golden Jubilee celebrations amid PM Modi 3-days state visit

Indian Naval Ships Ikshak and Tarkash are set to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the Seychelles on Monday, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said on Sunday. Both ships arrived at Port Victoria of Seychelles on Friday (June 26), which will also involve a marching contingent and a naval band during the participation.



In a post on social media platform X, it stated, "INS Tarkash, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy, arrived at Port Victoria, Seychelles on #26Jun 26 during the ongoing operational deployment to the SW IOR. During the port call, Tarkash, along with INS Ikshak, will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, on 29 Jun 26, with a marching contingent and naval band."

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The 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles

The Indian Navy Spokesperson also noted on Saturday that the arrival of the indigenously designed and constructed Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak at Port Victoria, Seychelles, comes during her deployment to the South West Indian Ocean region. The arrival of the ships coincides with the 50th National Day celebrations of Seychelles, underscoring the enduring maritime partnership between India and Seychelles.



According to the Indian Navy spokesperson, the ship's visit to Seychelles will include participation in the country's Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations, interactions with the Seychelles Defence Forces, and a range of community outreach initiatives. The spokesperson noted that the deployment highlights India's continued commitment to enhancing maritime cooperation and strengthening regional security under its MAHASAGAR vision.