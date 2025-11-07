/INS Ikshak- Indian Navy's strategic ocean pathfinder ship

On Thursday, (Nov 6) the Indian Navy commissioned INS Ikshak, at the Kochi Naval Base in Kerala. This marked the Naval Hydrographic vessel's formal entry into service with the maritime force. In simple terms, the role of INS Ikshak and similar vessels is to collect data about the oceans, coastal areas to support safe navigation, marine construction, resource exploration, and Naval operations. The data generated and offered by such vessels supports commercial shipping and Naval operations. A hydrographic survey is the systematic study and mapping of the ocean depth, tides, currents, seabed composition, other oceanic and coastal features that have an impact on navigation, naval operations.

What makes Naval Hydrography so vital?

Naval warfare is much more than conventional warships that operate at the high seas. Indian Navy operates a wide range of vessels including conventional and nuclear-powered submarines, amphibious vessels(which can sail very close to beaches to offload troops, vehicles), anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts etc. Having precise, updated charts on ocean depth, seabed nature, underwater hazards are essential for submarine navigation, mine-laying and minesweeping, amphibious operations.

A better understanding of the underwater domain, its topography provides an edge in anti-submarine warfare operations and underwater sensor placement, while enhancing the overall Maritime Domain Awareness(MDA). For example, the propagation of sound in the underwater domain is affected by various factors including depth, pressure, water temperature, salinity and much more. Submarines prowling the depths of the ocean are primarily tracked based on the sound waves that they emit, among other technical parameters. Hydrographic data helps determine where underwater listening devices(sensors) work best, how far they can hear, what tactics are effective and where to place these sensors.

Having a thorough and detailed map of a country's Exclusive Economic Zone(EEZ extends 200nautical miles from the shores) helps in planning construction and expansion of naval bases, harbour development, laying of undersea cables and pipelines. In contemporary naval strategy, Naval hydrographic surveys are the foundation of maritime power. Immense understanding of the undersea domain is as crucial as control over the sea lanes.

What the Navy leadership said during the commissioning of Ikshak…

Delivering his address at the commissioning ceremony, Indian Navy Chief Admiral DK Tripathi said that Ikshak is the tenth platform to formally enter service with the force this year. He added that the Maritime domain is in a period of profound transformation- driven by geopolitics, technology, and tactics.

Referring to the role of Ikshak and its sister ships, he said that the Indian Navy's survey ships fulfil a mission that is fundamental to the naval and commercial domain - they make the seas knowable, navigable and safe. In essence, they reduce our known-unknowns, mile after mile, with every survey they undertake.

The Navy Chief emphasized that India's survey ships have rendered hydrographic assistance to Mauritius and Vietnam in the last year. Further, INS Sandhayak, the lead ship of this type of vessels had completed an important deployment to Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, showcasing India's capabilities.

About INS Ikshak

The ship's name 'Ikshak' means "The Guide", symbolizing the mission to chart the unknown, ensure safe passage for mariners, and strengthen India's maritime power. Ikshak is the third ship of the Survey Vessel Large(SVL) class and is the first to be based at the Kochi-headquartered Southern Naval Command. Ikshak's sister ships are Sandhayak and Nirdeshak.

Built by Indian firm Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers(GRSE), under the supervision of the Navy's Warship Design Bureau, INS Ikshak measures 110meters in length and 16 meters in breadth. The vessel has a displacement of 3,400tonnes and is operated by 231 personnel (20 officers and 211 sailors).

The diesel-powered ship has an endurance of 6,500 nautical miles(12,000kms). Beyond the primary role of hydrographic survey operations, Ikshak is also designed to undertake Humanitarian Assistance and Di9saster Relief(HADR) missions, and as a Hospital ship during emergencies.