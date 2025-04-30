News of influencer Misha Agrawal's death two days before her 25th birthday shocked her followers and other content creators. Her family has revealed that she died by suicide after losing Instagram followers. In a post on her page, her sister stated that Misha was heartbroken after her follower count decreased.

"My little baby sister had built her world around Instagram and her followers, with a single goal of reaching 1 million followers and gaining loving fans. When her followers started decreasing, she became distraught and felt worthless," the post stated.

Her sister added that she was depressed about it and used to cry.

"Since April, she had been deeply depressed, often hugging me and crying, saying, 'Jijja, what will I do if my followers decrease? My career will be over' (sic)," the note read.

The post also showed a screenshot of her phone wallpaper, which she had created herself of her Instagram profile with "1M" under the words "Followers".

"Her Phone wallpaper says everything. Her only aim of life. Instagram is not a real world and followers are not real love, please try to understand this," the caption of the post read.

Her sibling went on to state that Misha was consumed by Insta metrics.

"I advised her to view Instagram as mere entertainment and not let It consume her. I urged her to focus on her happiness and let go of anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, my little sister didn't listen and became so consumed by Instagram and followers that she left our world forever. Tragically, she became so overwhelmed that she took her own life, leaving our family devastated,” her sister wrote.

Influencer Misha Agrawal passed away two days before her birthday

Misha passed away on April 24. Her family did not state the cause at the time. The note carried the words - "Misha Agarwal", and the dates "April 26, 2000 - April 24, 2025".

It added, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss."

"Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts (sic)."

Misha was known for her relatable content that resonated with the youth.