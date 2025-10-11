/Infiltration not fertility rate behind rise in Muslim population in India, says Amit Shah, vows to detect and deport them

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday (October 10) attributed the rising number of Muslim population in the country to “infiltration from Pakistan and Bangladesh” and not to fertility rate. Shah made the statement during the ‘Narendra Mohan Memorial Lecture’ on ‘Infiltration, Demographic Change, and Democracy’ organised in the national capital.

“The Muslim population has increased by 24.6 per cent, whereas the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. I am telling you this because it hasn't happened because of the fertility rate. It has happened because of infiltration,” Shah was quoted as saying by PTI.

He also highlighted the fall of Hindu population in Islamic countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, by saying, "The decline in the Hindu population in these countries was not due to conversion; many of them have sought refuge in India," said Shah speaking at the event.

Shah then goes on to say that during partition Pakistan was formed on both sides of India from where infiltration kept happening, leading to significant change in the population of the country.

He then vowed to "detect the infiltrators" and deport them from India.

“The BJP has adopted the formula of detect, delete, and deport since the 1950s. We will detect the infiltrators, delete them from the voter list, and deport them from this country as well,' said Shah.

Citing the census figures shah highlighted how the Hindu population has dropped in comparison over the last decades.