Infiltration bid foiled along LoC; arms, ammunition and narcotics recovered

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid of arms and ammunition and narcotics close to Line of Control in North Kashmir’s Uri Sector. Security forces lead a successful operation and foil an infiltration and smuggling bid of arms and drugs at the Line of Control.

“Arms and ammunition including 2 AK-74 Rifles, 02 AK Magazine, 117 rounds, 2 Pistols and 2 pistol magazines and 10 packets of suspected contraband, recovered,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

After receiving an input, Jammu and Kashmir’s Police along with Indian Army lead a search operation in the Rewand Nallah in Kamalkote area of Uri. Security forces suspected a terrorist infiltration along the area. An early warning system was installed by Indian Army and some fires were also fired in the area to sanitize the location.

During the search operation, security forces recovered arms and ammunition including two AK-74 Rifles, two AK Magazine, 117 rounds, two Pistols and two pistol magazines and 10 packets of suspected contraband.