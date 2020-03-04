Industrial autoclave seized from Pakistan-bound Chinese ship at Kandla port can be used in Shaheen-II missile: Report

According to reports, India's defence research and developmental organisation(DRDO) has said that an industrial autoclave seized from a Pakistan-bound Chinese ship, can be used in the manufacture of very long-range ballistic missiles or satellite launch rockets.

The report suggests that the autoclave can be used for Pakistan's long-range Shaheen-II missile. The weapon was tested by Pakistan in May last year.

In fact, the confirmation exposes the nuclear nexus between China and its all-weather ally Pakistan.

China had allegedly helped its allies like North Korea in developing nuclear arsenal.

According to the report, DRDO's technical experts and missile scientists said that the autoclave can, in fact, be used in the manufacture of weapons of mass destruction.

If proved correct, it is a violation of international laws on nuclear weapons.

India had detained the ship on February 3 at the Kandla port following an intelligence tip off.

It has been speculated that the dual-use agent was being passed off as an industrial dryer.