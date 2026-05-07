/Indus Waters Treaty remains suspended over Pakistan-backed terrorism: MEA on Op Sindoor anniversary

As India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday (May 07), the Ministry of External Affairs strongly criticised Pakistan over its continued support for cross-border terrorism and reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty would remain in abeyance.

During a press briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal recalled the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and said India had responded firmly against terror infrastructure operating from across the border.

“The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism,” Jaiswal said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He asserted that Pakistan has long used terrorism as an instrument of state policy and stressed that India reserves the right to defend itself against such threats.

“The Indus Water Treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan’s sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism,” he added.

All gates of the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River remain closed even after one year of the treaty being kept in abeyance.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, as India’s large-scale military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The 88-hour operation involved precision strikes on terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke in Pakistan.

The military campaign also triggered the suspension of diplomatic engagement and the Indus Waters Treaty, signalling India’s new zero-tolerance approach towards cross-border terrorism.

PM Modi praises armed forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the armed forces on the anniversary of the operation and said the mission demonstrated India’s resolve against terrorism.

“A year ago, our armed forces displayed unparalleled courage, precision and resolve during Operation Sindoor. They gave a fitting response to those who dared to attack innocent Indians at Pahalgam. The entire nation salutes our forces for their valour,” Modi wrote on X.

He stated that the operation highlighted the professionalism, preparedness and coordinated strength of India’s armed forces while also reflecting the country’s growing self-reliance in the defence sector.

“Today, a year later, we remain as steadfast as ever in our resolve to defeat terrorism and destroy its enabling ecosystem,” the Prime Minister added.