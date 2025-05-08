As tensions escalate between India and Pakistan, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid on Thursday said, "Jammu is under attack", stressing, that Pakistan should be wiped out of the map.

Advertisment

The former J&K official shared a video on X, slamming Pakistan, saying that their country should be divided into four parts.

He said that in the past hour, 40-50 explosions were heard as Pakistan launched attacks in the border regions.

WATCH | India-Pakistan War: Blackout enforced in Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh | Drone attacks in Jammu, Punjab

Advertisment

Jammu is under attack. I’ve said it before, and I’m saying it again today. This time under fire. Pakistan will be divided into four parts. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/v6PS93erDA — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 8, 2025

"Currently I am in Jammu and have heard at least 40-50 explosions in the past hour. Our S-400 air defence system is working very well. I heard Jammu airport and other regions have been targeted, and all attacks have been intercepted," Vaid said.

He further assured that Pakistan can't do anything to us with the "grace of goddess Vaishno Devi."

Advertisment

"Its time now, that Pakistan will be divided into four parts. India now much teach a lesson to Pakistan. They are attacking civilians region and they should get an answer from India. Pakistan should be wiped out of map, he stressed.

Also read: India-Pakistan war: Complete blackout enforced in border districts of Kutch and Banaskantha in Gujarat

Pakistan on Thursday targeted Jammu, Rajasthan, and Punjab with drones. Explosions and fire like sounds were heard in Channi area of Jammu. Following which, the blackout was seen in the city.

Pakistani drones were intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, air sirens were heard in and a complete blackout was enforced in parts of Rajasthan and Punjab. India has said that the military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones.

Also read: India-Pakistan War: Blackout enforced in Srinagar, Leh, Chandigarh | Drone attacks in Jammu, Punjab

India later confirmed that there were no losses and the threat was neutralised by Indian Armed Forces.

Ministry of Defence has said that "India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people."

Following all this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with the Director Generals of border guarding forces to take stock of the border situation. He also speaks to the CISF DG regarding airport security.

Also read: India-Pak War LIVE: Defence Minister reviews security situation with Armed forces chiefs, Home Minister takes stock of situation