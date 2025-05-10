Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply on Saturday (May 10) after Pakistan launched an attack on India's Jammu & Kashmir after claiming missile attacks on three key airbases.
Here are the major updates from Punjab:
ਅੱਜ ਚੰਡੀਗੜ੍ਹ ਵਿਖੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਕੈਬਨਿਟ ਦੀ ਅਹਿਮ ਮੀਟਿੰਗ ਸੱਦੀ ਗਈ। ਜਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਰਹੱਦੀ ਜ਼ਿਲ੍ਹਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਹਸਪਤਾਲ, ਫਾਇਰ ਬ੍ਰਿਗੇਡ ਸਟੇਸ਼ਨ, ਐਮਰਜੈਂਸੀ ਸਰਵਿਸ ਅਤੇ ਰਾਸ਼ਨ-ਪਾਣੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਬੰਧਾਂ ਦਾ ਨਿਰੀਖਣ ਕਰਨ ਲਈ ਕਿਹਾ।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 9, 2025
ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ 'ਚ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਵਿਵਸਥਾ ਨੂੰ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਐਂਟੀ ਡਰੋਨ ਸਿਸਟਮ ਨੂੰ ਪ੍ਰਵਾਨਗੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਗਈ।… pic.twitter.com/zHxHAUpXnO
- The Punjab government is preparing to deal with the situation. On Saturday, (May 10), the ministers will review the emergency services in the border districts.
- They will inspect hospitals, fire stations, and also inspect the availability of ration.
- Immediately after the cabinet meeting, several ministers will leave for the border areas.
- Ministers Lal Chand Kataruchakk (Minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs of Punjab) and Dr. Ravjot Singh (Minister for Parliamentary Affairs of Punjab) will go to Gurdaspur. While, ministers Kuldeep Dhaliwal (Minister of NRI Affairs of Punjab) and Mohinder Bhagat (Minister of Horticulture of Punjab) will take charge of Amritsar, as per Punjab Chief Minister Office.