/IndiGo flight for Abu Dhabi faces mid air snag, forced to return to Kochi

An Abu Dhabi bound IndiGo flight was forced to return mid-way to Kochi early on Saturday after facing a technical snag. The flight carrying 180 passengers and six crew members had flown for about 2 hours when the snag was detected and the pilots had to return.

The aircraft is currently undergoing safety checks after safely landing in Kochi. Also an alternative aircraft was arranged for customers to complete the journey, said the airlines. However, it did not specify on the type of problem the plane encountered during the flight.



“A technical issue was detected on IndiGo flight 6E 1403 operating from Kochi to Abu Dhabi on 6 September 2025. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn back and the aircraft landed safely at Cochin International Airport. While the aircraft is undergoing necessary maintenance checks before resuming operations, an alternative aircraft was promptly arranged for customers to complete the journey,” an IndiGo Spokesperson said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all possible efforts to minimise it, including offering them meals and refreshments. At IndiGo, we remain committed to the safety and security of our customers and crew," the airlines added.

The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11.10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday after encountering a snag, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, the alternate plane took off for Abhu Dhabi at around 3.30 am with a new set of crew as the earlier crew was replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.

Earlier Incidents

On August 16, 2025, IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft touched the runway at Mumbai Airport during a low-altitude go-around amid bad weather. The incident happened during heavy rain and poor visibility in Mumbai.

In September last year, a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo A321 aircraft suffered a tail strike. The flight crew was de-rostered as part of the investigation.

In 2023, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had penalised IndiGo by ₹30 lakh because of four tail strike incidents in six months. The DGCA is a statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in India.

During an audit of those incidents, the civil aviation regulator found deficiencies in IndiGo’s training and engineering procedure.