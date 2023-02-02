Indian minister V. Muraleedharan to attend Sri Lanka's Independence Day celebrations in Colombo

Minister of state in India's Ministry of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will be representing India at Sri Lanka's Independence day celebrations on Saturday. Sri Lanka this year marks its 75th National Independence celebrations. The island-nation in India's south will be focusing on new reformist program for the next 25 years. The main ceremony of the National Independence Day celebrations will take place at the Galle Face Green led by Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

During the country's independence celebrations, special commemorative stamps will be released, including of first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. In addition, a Rs. 1000 special commemorative coin is also expected to be released. A Sri Lanka statement said, "many cultural and religious programs have been organized throughout the country in conjunction with the 75th National Independence Festival.'

ALSO READ | India vows to boost investments in Sri Lanka as foreign minister Jaishankar visit

Visit of MEA MoS Muraleedharan's visit will be second high level visit from India to Sri Lanka in matter of one month. In January, foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar visited the country and announced New Delhi's support for the country's debt restructuring program.

ALSO WATCH | Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sri Lanka visit, meets counterpart Ali Sabry

Other countries from the Indian sub-continent are also sending representatives. Pakistan will be represented by its Minister of state Hina Rabbani Khar, Bangladesh will be represented by foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, Maldives by FM Abdulla Shahid, Nepal by FM Bimala Rai Paudyal, and Bhutan by its education minister Jai Bir Rai.

Importantly, Japan will be represented by state minister of Foreign Affairs.

Japan is one of the key economic supporter of the country. Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland will also be present at the mega ceremony.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE