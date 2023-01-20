India vows to boost investments in Sri Lanka as foreign minister Jaishankar visits

The Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on Jan 19-20 to help the South Asian country deal with one of its worst economic crises.

In a press statement, he said, "My primary purpose to visit Colombo is to express India's solidarity with Sri Lanka during these difficult moments."

During the press conference with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, Jaishankar said that India is committed to boosting its investments in the debt-ridden neighbour to help it pull from its worst economic crisis in seven decades, ANI reported.

He told reporters, "India will encourage greater investments in the Sri Lankan economy, especially in core areas like energy, tourism and infrastructure."

Watch | WION Dispatch: Indian EAM Jaishankar embarks on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka

India extended its hand for help with financial assistance worth $4 billion and they also agreed on principles of a renewable energy framework that will take this cooperation between the two countries forward.

As the financial assistance from India was announced, the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry at Friday's conference said, "for this on behalf of the Sri Lankan president, the government and the citizens of Sri Lanka, I convey our profound gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, the Indian government, Jaishankar and to the people of India."

During the visit, leaders of both countries are expected to sign MoU for an Indian grant for the implementation of the high-impact community development projects.

Jaishankar was also briefed on the political devolution of the country by Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe. He also handed over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to the president to visit India at the earliest convenience to discuss a bilateral partnership.

(WIth inputs from agencies)