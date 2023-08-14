India's Supreme Court files complaint against fake WhatsApp forwards under CJI's name

A photo of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has been going viral in a manner that the Supreme Court said was "ill intended". The top court has also reported the post to the police.

What is the "ill-intended" post about?

The social media post, seen by WION, urged public to protest against the authorities.

But the Supreme Court said in a press statement that no such post had been put up by the Chief Justice, not had he authorised any such post.

What did the Supreme Court say?

A complaint was filed with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, according to Secretary-General of the Supreme Court, Atul Kuharkaker.

"It has come to the notice of the Supreme Court of India that a social media post (urging the public to protest against authorities) using a file photograph and falsely quoting the Chief Justice of India is being circulated," Supreme Court said in its statement.

"The post is fake, ill-intended and mischievous," it said, adding that action was being taken in consultation with law enforcement authorities.

The top court said it had called for stringent legal action against those responsible for the fake posts.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also denounced the post in what he described as "fraudulent and misleading" WhatsApp forward messages in the name of Chief Justice of India.

Mehta added that no chief justice could be involved in such posts.

The name of the Chief Justice of India being used for such serious mischief should be punished and will be punished, Mehta asserted.

