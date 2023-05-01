India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval holds talks with Iranian counterpart ahead of SCO summit
India’s NSA Ajit Doval is on a day-long visit to Iran where he held talks with his Iranian counterpart. Here is what both officials discussed
India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Iran Monday where he held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani. The Iranian media reported that the two officials discussed economic, political and security ties between the two countries.
Neither India nor Iran has uttered an official word regarding the trip. Economic Times reported that the Indian NSA will also hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Meeting comes ahead of the SCO summit
The meeting took place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meet, slated to be held in India’s Goa this week. Iran is expected to become a full-fledged member of the SCO in this year’s annual summit. Interestingly, India is the current chair of the SCO.
Areas of co-operation between India and Iran
New Delhi and Tehran are focusing on the swift implementation of the Chabahar Port project, which involves the development of the port as a key transit hub for both India and Iran.
Last month, Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi also stressed the importance of fast implementation of the Chabahar Port project and suggested that the importance of the project goes far beyond the economic perspectives.
The issue of crude oil exports from Iran to India is also on the cards.
Last month, Elahi advocated for crude oil trade between the two countries, saying that India was a ‘rising power’, which can easily withstand the pressure exerted by Western nations.
“Iran is an oil producer and oil is important in our economy. Despite the sanctions (for more than 10 years) we have found some ways to sell our oil and oil products like petrochemicals and other products," he was quoted as saying by India’s ANI.
“India is a rising power. India has a powerful economy. So, India could easily resist the pressure of the West," Elahi said while adding that India was not Taiwan or South Korea.
Iran also interested in joining BRICS
As reported by Bloomberg, Iran is also interested in joining the BRICS bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Iranian membership in BRICS "would result in added values for both sides", Tehran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. Iran holds a quarter of West Asia’s oil reserves but has long been ostracised by the US-led Western block.
