India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval holds talks with Iranian counterpart ahead of SCO summit

India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited Iran Monday where he held talks with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani. The Iranian media reported that the two officials discussed economic, political and security ties between the two countries.

Neither India nor Iran has uttered an official word regarding the trip. Economic Times reported that the Indian NSA will also hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Meeting comes ahead of the SCO summit The meeting took place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) foreign ministers’ meet, slated to be held in India’s Goa this week. Iran is expected to become a full-fledged member of the SCO in this year’s annual summit. Interestingly, India is the current chair of the SCO. Areas of co-operation between India and Iran New Delhi and Tehran are focusing on the swift implementation of the Chabahar Port project, which involves the development of the port as a key transit hub for both India and Iran.

Last month, Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi also stressed the importance of fast implementation of the Chabahar Port project and suggested that the importance of the project goes far beyond the economic perspectives.

The issue of crude oil exports from Iran to India is also on the cards.

Last month, Elahi advocated for crude oil trade between the two countries, saying that India was a 'rising power', which can easily withstand the pressure exerted by Western nations.

“Iran is an oil producer and oil is important in our economy. Despite the sanctions (for more than 10 years) we have found some ways to sell our oil and oil products like petrochemicals and other products," he was quoted as saying by India’s ANI.