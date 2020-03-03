India's largest naval exercise postponed due to coronavirus scare  

Indian Navy has postponed its largest Naval exercise --Milan 2020 -- given the safety of all participants and travel restrictions due to deadly coronavirus.

Navies from over 30 countries were to participate in the exercise in Visakhapatnam from March 18th to March 27th.

Indian navy said, "It is for information that MILAN 2020...has been postponed taking into consideration the safety of all participants and travel restrictions imposed by the spread of COVID-19."

The Indian Navy will schedule MILAN at a later convenient date.

MILAN began in 1995 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and grew with each passing decade to have Navies from 17 countries in 2018.

This was the 11th edition of MILAN and was being held under the aegis of Eastern Naval Command.

This is the second major event in the Indian Subcontinent to be postponed.

Nepal on Monday announced that it will postpone Sagarmatha Sambaad that was to take place in April 2020. Leaders from across the South Asian region including PM Modi was invited for the event focused on discussing regional and global developments.