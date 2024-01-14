India's Lakshadweep saw lowest aircraft movement last year: Report

The Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep saw a lower aircraft movement last year, media reports said on Sunday (Jan 14) citing data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI). An aircraft movement would be the number of times a plane takes off and lands at an airport.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, there were 1,080 aircraft movements in 2023. From April to Nov 2022, there were 1,482 aircraft movements and during the same period in 2021, there were 1,202 movements, the report said.

The trend was similar in previous years, except in 2020 when travel and tourism were disrupted due to the Covid pandemic. At present, only Alliance Air operates a daily flight to Agatti that has an airstrip capable of handling only small aircraft, the report further said. Agatti is the only airport in Lakshadweep.

Lakshadweep has been recently in the news after three deputy ministers in Maldives mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media in response to a video of him visiting the UT to promote local tourism.

The Maldivian government suspended the ministers- Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid. Last week, one of India's largest travel platforms suspended flight bookings to Maldives due to the disparaging social media posts against Modi.

The Hindustan Times report also said that the administration in Lakshadweep has been planning to develop a new airport at Minicoy Island to promote tourism. The report said that the proposed airport would boost tourism and extend the surveillance capabilities of the armed forces.