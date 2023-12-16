India's Haryana to recruit 10,000 skilled workers for jobs in Israel

The Indian state of Haryana will recruit 10,000 skilled workers for Israel where there has been a shortage of labour in the construction sector, the Times of India (TOI) reported on Saturday (Dec 16). According to a notice issued by the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) on Friday, there are four job roles mentioned by the state government- framework/ shuttering carpenter, iron bending, ceramic tile, and plastering.

"The first visa and work permit will be valid until the end of the calendar year and may be extended for additional periods of up to one year at a time to a maximum of 63 months," the notice said regarding the job contract.

Framework/ shuttering carpenter has vacancies for 3,000 workers, iron bending has vacancies for 3,000 workers, ceramic tile has vacancies for 2,000 workers, and plastering also has vacancies for 2,000 workers.

For all these job roles, the minimum education qualification is a Class 10 pass and a minimum working experience of three years is needed. The minimum age requirement of candidates is 25 years while the maximum is 54 years.

All the workers will be paid a monthly salary of around $1,664 (Rs 138,235 or 6,100 Israeli New Shekel). The medical insurance of the workers will be provided by their respective employers. A PCC document will be needed for visa processing.

Interested candidates will be interviewed offline.

Once selected, the workers will be entitled to 236 hours of work per month. The overtime hours will be decided by their employers. All workers will be provided leave benefits as per Israel's labour law.

The notice also said that accommodation allowance and medical insurance charges will be deducted from the workers' salaries.

As per the TOI report, there has been a severe shortage of workers in Israel's construction sector following the country's war with Hamas. Around 90,000 Palestinians had their work permits cancelled due to the ongoing conflict.