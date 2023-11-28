India’s Gurez Valley gets connected to electricity grid for first time after independence

It's good news for the people living in the Border area of North Kashmir's Gurez Sector. After India's Independence, Gurez Valley for the first time has been connected with the electricity grid bringing cheer among the residents. The government of Jammu and Kashmir Called it a historic moment.

Gurez, which was named as the best offbeat destination in India has garnered a huge response from tourists across the world in recent years. The border area relied on the oil generators for electricity and finally now has been connected to the electricity grid. Gurez remained the only area in the Kashmir Valley which was not connected to the Electricity grid.

Gurez Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world during the winter months due to heavy snowfall. While the government has been working aggressively to keep the road connectivity open for the whole year, connecting it to the electricity grid has been appreciated by the locals living in the area.

''We are highly thankful to the government of the Union Territory including LG, Local administration and PDD department. We thank them for finally providing us electricity from the grid. It has been a long pending demand of the people of Gurez and Finally has been fulfilled and we thank them from our hearts, '' said

It's the dedication and hard work of the PDD department which has laid down around 180 kilometres of 150 mm sq conductor. They have also installed 1950 street poles. With an underground cabling of around 4 kilometres while crossing one of the most difficult terrains of Razdhan Pass situated at the height of 12672 ft above sea level.

''I am highly thankful to the government of Jammu and Kashmir for fulfilling the dream of the people of Gurez. We will be provided with 24-hour electricity that spreads happiness all over. We hope that the government will take further steps for the development of Gurez Valley, '' said Mohamad Ismail Lone, Local.