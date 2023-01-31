India’s former law minister Shanti Bhushan dies at 97 

India’s former law minister and senior Supreme Court lawyer Shanti Bhushan passed away at his Delhi residence on Tuesday, following a brief illness. He was 97.

Bhushan served as the law minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai cabinet.

During his active career, the eminent jurist was associated with various political parties. Initially with the Congress, he later joined Janata Party and was a member of the Rajya Sabha (upper house). He also had a six-year stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Extending his condolences, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Bhushan for his exemplary contribution to the legal field.

Shri Shanti Bhushan Ji will be remembered for his contribution to the legal field and passion towards speaking for the underprivileged. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2023

Bhushan’s sons are also among the most prominent lawyers in India. He was active in the legal profession till recently and had argued on a public interest litigation (PIL) case in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jets deal.

He along with his son Prashant Bhushan were among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. Their association ended with the party.

In 1980, Shanti Bhushan founded his NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation', which has filed several landmark PILs in the Supreme Court.

Shanti Bhushan appeared in several cases of public importance. He represented petitioner Raj Narain in the Allahabad High Court in a famous case in which the election of then prime minister Indira Gandhi was annulled for committing electoral malpractices.

