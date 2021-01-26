India's foreign embassy officials celebrate Republic Day

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 26, 2021, 10.41 PM(IST)

High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrate 72nd Republic Day Photograph:( Others )

Story highlights

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, several nations congratulated India on the historic event.

 The Indian embassy officials in Beijing celebrated India's Republic Day with a "mesmerizing rendition of  Vande Mataram". 

Bulgaria PM Boyko Borissov wished India extending warm greetings to the people of India for continued peace and prosperity.

"India is a natural partner and friend of  Bulgaria and I am confident that our relationship will continue to flourish," the Bulgarian PM said.

India's neighbour Sri Lanka also extended its best wishes on Republic Day, including Australia which celebrated Australia Day on January 26.

India embassy officials celebrated the Republic Day in Riyadh.  The Tricolour was unfurled by Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed which was then followed by the playing of the national anthem.

 Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed read out President Kovind's message to a gathering of Indian community members.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to President Kovind and PM Modi on the occasion of India's Republic Day. "Kindly accept heartfelt congratulations on the national day – the Republic Day," President Putin said in a tweet.

The Indian embassy in Bhutan also celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday morning with the hosting of the national flag.

In Pakistan, High Commission of India celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with "great enthusiasm". Charge d'Affaires Suresh Kumar unfurled the tricolour and read excerpts from President Kovind's message after that cultural program of patriotic songs and poems was organised.

Officials in Indian High Commission in Malé also celebrated the Republic Day by unfurling the country's flag and organized a cultural event to mark the occasion.

