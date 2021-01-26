India's foreign embassy officials celebrate Republic Day

As India celebrated its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday, several nations congratulated India on the historic event.

The Indian embassy officials in Beijing celebrated India's Republic Day with a "mesmerizing rendition of Vande Mataram".

Bulgaria PM Boyko Borissov wished India extending warm greetings to the people of India for continued peace and prosperity.

"India is a natural partner and friend of Bulgaria and I am confident that our relationship will continue to flourish," the Bulgarian PM said.

Warmest greetings and wishes for continued peace and prosperity to PM @narendramodi and the people of India on the occasion of #RepublicDay2021. 🇮🇳 is a natural partner and friend of 🇧🇬 and I am confident that our relationship will continue to flourish.@PMOIndia — Boyko Borissov (@BoykoBorissov) January 26, 2021 ×

India's neighbour Sri Lanka also extended its best wishes on Republic Day, including Australia which celebrated Australia Day on January 26.

India embassy officials celebrated the Republic Day in Riyadh. The Tricolour was unfurled by Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed which was then followed by the playing of the national anthem.

Ambassador Ausaf Sayeed read out President Kovind's message to a gathering of Indian community members.

The 72nd Republic Day of India was celebrated today at the Embassy of India, Riyadh. The Tricolour was unfurled by Ambassador @drausaf followed by the playing of the National Anthem. Ambassador read out the President’s Message to a limited gathering of Indian community members. pic.twitter.com/kR4FNPJsp5 — India in Saudi Arabia (@IndianEmbRiyadh) January 26, 2021 ×

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his greetings to President Kovind and PM Modi on the occasion of India's Republic Day. "Kindly accept heartfelt congratulations on the national day – the Republic Day," President Putin said in a tweet.

1/4 Russian President Vladimir #Putin sent his greetings to @rashtrapatibhvn H.E. Mr Ram Nath Kovind and @PMOIndia H.E. Mr @narendramodi on the occasion of the #RepublicDay.#Putin: Kindly accept heartfelt congratulations on the national day – the Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/41gezG1pZf — Russia in India (@RusEmbIndia) January 26, 2021 ×

The Indian embassy in Bhutan also celebrated Republic Day on Tuesday morning with the hosting of the national flag.

In Pakistan, High Commission of India celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with "great enthusiasm". Charge d'Affaires Suresh Kumar unfurled the tricolour and read excerpts from President Kovind's message after that cultural program of patriotic songs and poems was organised.

High Commission of India in Pakistan celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with great enthusiasm. Charge d'Affaires Suresh Kumar unfurled the tricolour and read excerpts from Hon'ble Rashtrapati ji’s message. A cultural program of patriotic songs and poems was organised.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/6YGxYxyM59 — India in Pakistan (@IndiainPakistan) January 26, 2021 ×

Officials in Indian High Commission in Malé also celebrated the Republic Day by unfurling the country's flag and organized a cultural event to mark the occasion.