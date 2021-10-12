India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar visits Kazakhstan, highlights Afghan situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership".

Jaishankar assured that India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour.

"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour," Jaishankar tweeted.

Addressed the 6th meeting of CICA FMs. Made six important points:



1. India's internationalism (Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam) drives our Vaccine Maitri.



2. Covid response has brought out the limitations of current multilateralism. Case for reformed multilateralism is strong.

On Monday, Jaishankar had arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial.

Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

Spoke at the collective call of FMs on Kazakh President @TokayevKZ.



Appreciated Kazakhstan's initiative in consolidating the unique CICA forum. Underlined its relevance in addressing contemporary challenges, including terrorism, pandemics and protection of global commons.

CICA was established in 1999 as a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and nine observer states and five observer organisations. India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.