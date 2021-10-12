India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar visits Kazakhstan, highlights Afghan situation

ANI
New Delhi Published: Oct 12, 2021, 09:04 PM(IST)

S Jaishankar addresses the CICA meeting (Photo Courtesy: Twitter: @DrSJaishankar) Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Jaishankar had arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met his Mongolian counterpart Battsetseg Batmunkh and discussed "development partnership".

Jaishankar assured that India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour. 

"Delighted to meet my new Mongolian colleague @BattsetsegBatm2. Discussed our strong development partnership. India will always remain a strong spiritual neighbour," Jaishankar tweeted.

×

On Monday, Jaishankar had arrived at Nur-Sultan and participated in Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures (CICA) Ministerial.

Jaishankar began his Kazakhstan visit with a bilateral meeting with Uzbek foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov.

×

CICA was established in 1999 as a forum aimed at enhancing cooperation through elaborating multilateral approaches towards promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

It currently has 27 member states and nine observer states and five observer organisations. India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and has been actively participating in various activities conducted under the aegis of CICA.

Read in App