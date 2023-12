India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Russia on five-day visit

India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar arrived in Russia on Monday on a five-day visit. Jaishankar landed in the capital city of Moscow where he will hold talks with his counterpart and discuss bilateral and global issues.

"Arrived in Moscow. Look forward to my engagements," Jaishankar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The last visit of EAM Jaishankar to Russia was in November 2022, during which he engaged in discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov.