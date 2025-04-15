

The Government of India is working tirelessly to improve the toll system by launching a new toll policy aimed at making road travel smoother and more efficient.

To solve the issues related to National Highways and Expressways, the government is set to introduce a revamped toll system with new facilities and pricing structures.

Nitin Gadkari on new toll rules

According to sources, the new policy is expected to transform the toll system. Recently, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said during an appearance on Indian news outlet News 24 that the government is working on a policy to provide relief to the common man.

"We are bringing a policy, which will bring relief to the common man. We are changing the process of toll... I cannot tell more than this, but I believe it will be announced in the next 8-10 days," said Gadkari without revealing much about the plans.

New toll policy draft 2025

To ease things down, the government will be introducing a new barrier-free toll policy, as per sources that are involved in drafting the new policy, reported by Zee News.

What to expect?

The key focus areas of the new policy include reducing travel time, enabling cost savings, and technological advancements.

50 percent cut on toll: One of the significant changes expected is a 50% reduction in toll charges, offering financial relief to frequent highway users.

Rs 3,000 annual toll pass: Commuters will have the option to purchase an annual toll pass with a one-time payment of Rs 3,000. This pass would allow unlimited travel on national highways and expressways for a year.

GPS-enabled system: It has been reported that the government might consider GPS-based toll collection to make the process hassle-free, smoother and easier.

Reduce toll costs: The government is also working to reduce the price, which will be beneficial for frequent travelers. The new system might charge vehicles per kilometre.

Lifetime pass for Rs 30,000: There are discussions around a potential lifetime toll pass priced at Rs 30,000. However, it is still unclear whether this feature will be included in the final policy, which is yet to be launched.

These new rules will be incorporated into the FASTag system.

Challenges with India's toll system

India's toll system has undergone significant changes and improvements to make things easy for commuters. While the Fastag-based system introduced in 2019 has been largely beneficial, travellers still encounter several challenges, including: Long queues at the toll plaza, different prices at the toll plaza, high cost for frequent travellers, who end up spending a huge amount on tolls for long routes.