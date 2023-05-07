India’s Defence Ministry moots all-woman Republic Day parade next year, leaves officials confused

Republic Day parade in 2024 will be an all-woman affair, as per a letter written by Indian Defence Ministry (Seen by WION) to several government departments and agencies. “After detailed deliberations, it has been decided that the Republic Day Parade, 2024, will have only women participants in the contingents (marching and band), tableaux and other performances during the Parade at Kartavya Path,” the letter stated.

Move aimed at promoting women empowerment

Hindustan Times quoted senior government officials as saying that the move by the union government was aimed at promoting gender equality and women empowerment. It also reflects women’s growing participation in the country’s armed forces, including army and paramilitary forces.

Letter creates confusion among officials

The letter dispatched by the defence ministry has now created confusion among some officials. One official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that it was not possible to include women participants in all marching and band contingents. “Irrespective of what the letter states, the government will only do what is practical,” said another official.